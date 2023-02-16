Slot and video poker machines have many play characteristics and settings. Among them is the speed at which cards are dealt or the reels spin.

On many video poker games, there is a touch screen function that allows guests to select the speed at which they feel comfortable playing. When such a function is unavailable, as it is on most slots, the mechanics are set internally.

Players will encounter traditional spinning reel slots on which decisions are reached faster than others. This characteristic has no impact whatsoever on the payback percentage of the game. The same outcome would occur had the reels spun slower.

What faster play does affect, however, is a player's bankroll. The faster you play, the more money you bet. The more money you wager within a given time frame means your bankroll becomes more vulnerable to the relentless "hold" percentage of the machine.

It is wise strategy to avoid "rapid fire" play mechanics. Playing at a leisurely pace is hard enough. When a unit's reels spin too fast and play outcomes are reached too fast for your comfort, it’s time to move on.

Having your player's club card inserted in the machine wields no influence on the performance of the game, how much you win or lose, or whether or not you hit a jackpot.

The card reader does not communicate with the game itself but rather with a database operated and managed by the property's marketing division.

Statistics on how often you visit, what games you play, how much you typically wager, what denomination you play, and how long you stay, are tabulated to create a player profile upon which direct mail offers and communications are based.

Using a card can only help you derive more value from your casino outings, especially by earning points for your play that can be redeemed for cash or comps.

Player's clubs are self-serving for the casinos, but there is a give-and-take component that makes them beneficial to guests as well.

The individual payback percentages of traditional spinning reel and video slots are proprietary information, but video poker machines are a different ball game.

The payback percentages of video poker machines are based on a mathematical formula using information from the game's pay table, which is in clear public view.

The standard way to determine a video poker game's payback percentage is to make a calculation based on the number of coins paid back for each one wagered for a full house and a flush.

For example, a Double-Double Bonus game that pays nine-coins-to-one for a full house and five-coins-to-one for a flush is a "9/5" game that pays 97.87 percent.

BONUS ROUND-UP

BLUE CHIP: There will be a “Slot Bonus Frenzy” in Michigan City on Sunday (Feb. 19) from 1 to 7 p.m. Select progressive slot jackpots will be seeded with $500 and will be hit when a lucky player wins up to $2,000. When the jackpot is rung up, 20 randomly selected Boyd Rewards players who are actively playing a slot with their card properly inserted will each win $50 in Boyd Play.

Complimentary casino entertainment at Rocks Lounge puts the spotlight on Chronic Flannel on Friday and Kicked Outta Choir on Saturday for 9 p.m. shows. The Sunday 3 p.m. matinee showcases the sounds of Honkytonk Attitude.

FOUR WINDS: The $150,000 “Sweet Ride” promotion will be held Saturday (Feb. 18) at all Four Winds Casino locations from Noon to 10 p.m. Eastern. The prize list is topped by two Alfa Romeo automobiles and a share of $25,000 in cash or instant credit. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport cars will be awarded at 3 and 9 p.m. W Club members receive one complimentary daily by visiting a promotional kiosk at any property. Earn additional entries using your card playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion.

HARD ROCK: Skillet & Theory of a Deadman: Rock Resurrection Tour comes to Hard Rock Live on Friday (Feb. 17). Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are priced at $39.50 and up and available at ticketmaster.com.

Complimentary entertainment this weekend brings Nawty to Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday and Mr. Funnyman on Saturday for 9 p.m. shows. Council Oak Bar Stage will feature Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss on Friday and Vino Louden on Saturday for 8 p.m. performances.

HARRAH’S JOLIET: The “Mardi Gras Reward Credits Multiplier” promotion will keep players in a festive mood on Tuesday (Feb. 21). Swipe your Caesars Rewards card at promotional kiosk to claim up to a 100-times reward credit multiplier for your play that day. The earning period is 7 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. with activation from 8 a.m. to midnight.

HORSESHOE: The World Series of Poker Circuit stops at the Hammond Casino for a 12-day tournament starting Thursday, Feb. 23, and continuing through Monday, March 6. Event No. 1 is a $400 no-limit hold’em tournament which will be held in five flights and offer a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool.

The $1,700 Main Event which will be contested across two flights on Friday (March 3) and Saturday (March 4) for a $1-million guaranteed prize pool.

Senior players, ages 50 and up, have two $50,000 guaranteed prize pool tournaments. The first is scheduled for Sunday (Feb. 26) and the second on Sunday (March 5). The buy-in for the events is $400.

Event winners will receive gold WSOP Circuit rings in recognition of the championship and will qualify for the invitation-only $1-million freeroll “Tournament of Champions” at the 2023 World Series of Poker Tournament in Las Vegas May 31 – June 2.