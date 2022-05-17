Gabis Arboretum Railway Garden rolls back into operation

The Gabis Arboretum Railway Garden has rolled back into operation.

The miniature railroad display that sprawls over two acres at the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest at 450 W. 100 N. in Valparaiso reopened for the season this month. The exhibit features G-gauge model trains that run through 10 dioramas depicting American history, telling the story of American railroads.

People can visit from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.

“Over the winter, volunteers and staff have been preparing the Railway Garden for the 2022 season,” said Stephanie Blackstock, the executive director of the arboretum. “The entire exhibit is made possible by volunteers. They do everything from repairing the dioramas after they’ve been in storage over the winter to cleaning and repairing the locomotives.”

The Gabis Arboretum Railway Garden also showcases plants not often seen in the Midwest. It has various microclimates as the elevation ranges from 15-foot mountains to low valleys. It captures rainwater that's used for irrigation, flowing through the garden's streams and waterfalls.

“Guests of all ages can truly appreciate this garden, which is what makes it so special,” said Blackstock. “We see grandparents with grandchildren all the time. I think it’s the nostalgia of the exhibit along with the historically accurate dioramas that engage adults, and the excitement of the trains and bridges that entertain the children. We even have a train-themed playground for small children at the back of the garden.”

The 300-acre arboretum also features forests, prairies, ponds and trails.

Admission to the Gabis Arboretum, which includes the Railway Garden exhibit, is $10 per carload or free for members.

For more information, visit pnw.edu/gabisarboretum.

