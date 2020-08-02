Gabis Arboretum Railway Garden to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Railway Garden at Purdue University Northwest's Gabis Arboretum in unincorporated Porter County reopens to the general public on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The 300-acre arboretum at 450 W 100 N in unincorporated Valparaiso closed from mid-March to early May during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nature preserve just off U.S. 30 near the Lake County line, which is filled with hiking trails, woods, lakes, prairie, creeks, birds and assorted natural landscapes, reopened in May.

But its Railway Garden, one of the nature preserve's key focal points near the parking lots at the entrance, remained closed during the global pandemic that's killed more than 155,000 Americans thus far.

The extensive model train exhibit will reopen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, when it normally closes for the season. It's free but timed tickets must be reserved online.

Only 25 guests are allowed every 30 minutes.