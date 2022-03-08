 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to perform at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to perform at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino

Artists of all genres have performed at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

 Provided

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is returning to Hammond's Horseshoe Casino this summer.

He will perform at The Venue in the casino at 777 Casino Center Drive in north Hammond near the Chicago border at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Iglesias is stopping by as part of his "Back on Tour" tour.

"Known for bringing his personal experiences to life, Iglesias' stand-up is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects," Hammond Horseshoe Casino said in a press release. "Iglesias continues to draw sold-out crowds from coast to coast, selling out nearly every show on his 2021 tour run. His unique and animated comedy style has fans rolling for a night you won't forget."

A native of Long Beach, California, Iglesias has done comedy specials like "I'm not Fat, I'm Fluffy," "One Show Fits All" and "I'm Sorry for What I Said When I Was Hungry."

Iglesias has appeared in many films like "Coco," "Magic Mike," "Magic Mike XXL," "A Haunted House 2" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy." His other television appearances have included host of "Fluffy's Food Adventures" on FUSE TV, frequent appearances on Comedy Central and a guest-starring role on "Cristela" on ABC.

Popular online, he has amassed more than 25 million fans on social media and racked up nearly a billion views on YouTube. 

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows.

