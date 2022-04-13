Gary filmmaker's movie with Emmy-winning actor hitting film festival circuit after 12 years

After 12 years, a Gary filmmaker's 12-minute long short film is hitting the film festival circuit, recently making its premiere at the Lysistrata Comedy Festival in New Orleans.

Gary resident Jessica Renslow, an award-winning screenwriter, writer, director and producer, wrote and directed the satirical movie "Method: A Voice Actor Prepares" while she was working in the entertainment industry in the Los Angeles metro more than a decade ago. It's a humorous story about a voice actor who practices method acting in which actors really immerse themselves in the role in their daily lives in the hope of giving a more authentic performance.

The movie sat on a shelf for years waiting for the finishing touches until Renslow revived the project during the coronavirus pandemic this winter. It debuted with its first screening at the Lysistrata Comedy Festival: Future is Female Short Films and was selected for the Women's International Film & Arts Festival in Delaware, where it's up for an award. Renslow and co-producer Lindsey Myers Pearson are looking to bring it to more film festivals and have a screening in Gary.

"We shot this in 2010 but life happened," Renslow said. "Everybody was a volunteer and went on to different projects. They had to be wrangled to get post-production done."

Renslow, who won a David Letterman Award and a Sundance International Filmmaker Award for her screenplays, worked in a number of production gigs in Southern California, including doing translations for many anime movies and working on the show "The Price is Right." She eventually returned to Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood, where she translates cartoons from Japanese to English and writes screenplays, books, articles and short stories.

Her work has appeared everywhere from Cricket Media's Muse Magazine to The Disney Channel and the Cartoon Network. She found she was still able to do work for clients in the entertainment industry while paying a mortgage that was half of what a two-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles cost her a decade ago.

The film was put out by the production company Almost Fairytales, which Renslow and Myers Pearson founded when they met at a post-production studio in Burbank, California, leading to a long-time collaboration on many projects over the years.

"It's interesting because we worked on it 12 years ago," said Myers Pearson, the co-producer and video editor who works out of Studio City in California. "That gap really gave us fresh eyes. Our experiences since then changed what we see and what we wanted to be seen. It made it better."

They originally worked on their film in their 20s.

"It took kind of an interesting trip to completion," Myers Pearson said. "It's a quirky comedy that's fun if you love anime and fun if you don't. It's silly without being over-the-top or stereotypical. It's a light comedy. We had a lot of fun making it."

Described as "a quirky comedic short set at a recording studio, starring a thespian who takes his craft VERY seriously," the live-action film stars many big names in animation voice acting, including Ben Diskin, Yuri Lowenthal, Tricia Pierce, Maile Flanagan, Patrick Seitz, Erin Fitzgerald, Wendee Lee, Ricky Moore and Amanda Chism.

"It has a lot of well-known voice actors on camera," Renslow said. "Ben was a children's star in 'Kindergarten Cop' and 'The Wonder Years' who went on to be in 'Mr. Saturday Night' and a lot of very popular animes. He's done some amazing work. He's Gonzo. He's Skeletor. He's Venom. He's done so many roles and won an Emmy."

Renslow worked with many voice actors while working at a sound studio translating Japanese for dubbing anime and video games, which gave her the idea for the film.

"It's a spoof of how method actors prepare," she said. "It asked, 'What if a voice actor did method acting?' It's got a lot of slapstick and workplace humor."

The actors they assembled for the movie have voiced roles in many popular animations like "Naruto," "Lilo & Stitch" and "Cowboy Bebop." Though humorous, it's also in homage to the often unheralded craft of voice actors.

"They do interesting work, they just don't do it on camera," she said. "Bryan Cranston got his start on Pokemon so it has created some major stars. But most of the voice actors from big animations like Disney and Miyazaki could show up and you'd never know who they were."

The independent film was filmed in a day and a half but never went into post-production until Renslow revisited it during the pandemic this January.

"It was a snowy morning and I was looking for a project to put on my to-do list," she said. "It still needed so many elements to do it right: sound dubbing, editing, polishing and special effects. After sitting on the project, I had to push the folks who now live across the country and rally the troops to finish it."

Renslow hopes the short film could potentially lead to a pilot for a show for a streaming service.

"It's a good test of a writer or a storyteller to do a comedy," she said. "You need to know what they're going to do to get laughs and when the beats are. It's very fulfilling when everyone gets the jokes."

The film was very well-received by audiences in New Orleans. Renslow had jitters but it got a warm, enthusiastic reception at its first film festival.

"It was a wonderful, diverse film festival for women and people who identify as women," she said. "There's a long-held myth that women aren't funny. It was wonderful to be a part of a festival with so many celebrated women in comedy and meet like-minded women who are working moms and teachers with day jobs doing their art on the side. It was wonderful to put it out there in such an amazing venue."

For more information, visit www.jessicarenslow.com/method or www.facebook.com/almostfairytales/.

A trailer for the film can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEg40TcoLYo.

