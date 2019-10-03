Gary International Black Film Festival to feature Luke Cage actor, Sin City Deciples doc

The Gary International Black Film Festival, billed as the "original indie black cinema fest," returns with the premiere of a film by a Gary native who's acted in "Luke Cage" and "Sons of Anarchy" and a documentary about the legendary Sin City Deciples motorcycle gang that was founded in Gary.
Now in its ninth year, the film festival will take place between Oct. 11 and Oct. 13 at the Indiana University Northwest campus.
Festival manager Toni Simpson said it will showcase "feature films, delightful and provocative shorts, and soul-stirring documentaries."
"Our opening night red carpet film boasts a Gary Roosevelt alum and Hollywood veteran screening the premiere #Truth," she said. "Saturday screenings highlight a couple of stories that are by and about Gary natives inside the world of outlaw motorcycle clubs in America and the Dontre Hamilton story 'The Blood is at the Doorstep.' Sunday is our GIBFF Honors and we celebrate the return of the legendary Robert Townsend with the 'Making The Five Heartbeats' to the GIBFF stage."
More than 35 movies will be screened, starting with the red carpet reception for the premiere of the film '#Truth' at Indiana University Northwest's Bergland Auditorium in Savannah Hall Friday. The psychological drama was written and directed by Charles Murray, a Gary native who went on to appear in Hollywood movies like "Things Never Said."
He will take part in a post-screening discussion.
Other indie films that will be screened were made in seven different countries, including Cuba, Nigeria, and the Virgin Islands. They include “Sin City Deciples," a documentary about the international motorcycle club that was founded in Gary in 1967, and "The Blood is at the Doorstep," which tells the story of an unarmed schizophrenic black man who was fatally shot 14 times by police in Milwaukee.
Townsend will return to talk with audiences after a screening of “Making the Five Heartbeats,” which he and co-writer Keenen Ivory Wayans are adapting for the Broadway stage.
The festival will close with the annual awards ceremony and a screening of Phillip Youmans’ "Burning Cane," which is billed as "an intimate drama that captures the complexity and complacency of family life and religion in rural Louisiana."
Tickets to most screenings cost $10 but the opening night premiere is $25.
For more information or a full schedule, visit garyblackfilmfest.org, call 219.200.4243 or email info@garyblackfilm.org.