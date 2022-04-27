Gary native Buddy Lewis to host Mother’s Day comedy show in Chicago

Gary native Buddy Lewis is returning home for the holidays.

Lewis, a comedian, actor, voice-over artist and writer, will host a Mother's Day Comedy Special at 7:30 p.m. May 7th in Chicago. The comedy show will take place at the ETA Theater at 7558 S South Chicago Ave.

“This is the second in a series of comedy shows that I am hosting at the ETA Theater,” said Lewis. “It’s a space for all creative types, and I am honored to support their foundation.”

The Howard University graduate has done stand-up comedy on "Def Comedy Jam," "Martin Lawrence's 1st Amendment," "Comic View" and "Comics Unleashed."

He has written for D.L. Hughley, Jamie Foxx and Tyler Perry. He's also an NAACP Theatre Award-winning actor whose credits include the movies "Black Dynamite" and "House Party 4" and shows like "Reno 911," "That's So Raven," "Boston Legal," "In The House" and "Martin."

Chicago comedians Tony Scofield, Sheree Luckett and Correy B. Lewis also will take the stage at the Mother's Day-themed show. Mothers in attendance will be honored with a rose and chocolates.

"I have been afforded many opportunities and blessed to travel to many places, but there's no place like home," said Lewis. "It would make me so proud to see my Gary/Chicago family and all the mothers fill up the theater. In fact, tickets to this show would make a great gift for mom."

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

For more information, visit www.etacreativearts.org.

