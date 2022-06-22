Gary native Buddy Lewis to host show in Chicago

Gary native Buddy Lewis will host a comedy show at the ETA Theater in Chicago.
Lewis, also an actor who has appeared in movies like "House Party 4" and "Black Dynamite," will emcee Chicago's Own Comedy Series in the venue at 7558 S. South Chicago Ave. in Chicago at 8 p.m. on July 2. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Leon Rodgers, Baldhead Phillips and Brad Sanders aka Tyrone On The Phone will perform.
"Chicago has so much talent, so it has been pretty easy to create shows that will draw a crowd and have the people laughing non-stop," Lewis said.
Lewis recently visited the YWCA of NWI in Gary to read to youth in his hometown.
Lewis, who has won NAACP Theatre Awards, started the Chicago's Own Comedy Series at the ETA Theater back in March. He's been looking to revive the ETA Theater, which had been closed for two years.
"We are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for our veteran ticket holders and those who are just discovering us," ETA Theater Executive Director Kenya Thomas said. "We also feature theatrical courses, youth programs and special events."
The ETA Theater also is hosting the Collegiate Showcase Tour, which runs through August.
“The ETA theater is a widely-known venue that has been featuring Black talent for more than 50 years, giving artists like me a platform to showcase our talents,” said Lewis. “I am honored to contribute content to an already impressive line-up of performances.”
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
