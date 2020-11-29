Gary native Freddie Gibbs nominated for Grammy Award for best rap album

Gary native Freddie Gibbs has been honored as one of the best of the business.
The rapper, who grew up near 17th Avenue and Virginia Street on Gary’s east side, was nominated for a Grammy Award for best rap album for "Alfredo," a collaboration with hip hop producer The Alchemist that dropped in May.
He's the first Northwest Indiana native to be nominated for a best album Grammy Award since Michael Jackson was nominated for Album of the Year for "History Past, Present And Future Book I" and may be the first Grammy nominee from the Region since Dyer native Andrew De Valk's Phoenix Chorale was nominated for four Grammy Awards in 2009, winning Best Small Ensemble Performance.
Gibbs was nominated for best rap album along with D Smoke's "Black Habits," Jay Electronica's "A Written Testimony," Nas's "King's Disease," and Royce Da 5'9's "The Allegory."
"I told y'all," Gibbs tweeted. "I actually told y’all last year too."
Gibbs released the 35-minute-long album with guest appearances from rappers including Rick Ross and Tyler, the Creator on his own record label ESGN Records earlier this year.
It received much critical acclaim, including an 8 of 10 review from the notoriously picky Pitchfork. The New Yorker Magazine music critic Amanda Petrusich ranked it among the best music of 2020.
"'Alfredo' isn’t the first time that Gibbs, a rapper from Gary, Indiana, has worked with the Alchemist, a producer and d.j. known for his collaborations with Mobb Deep, but both artists reach a kind of creative apex here," she wrote. "The Alchemist seems to instinctively understand the sort of bold musical canvas that Gibbs’s lyrics — which are potent, heavy, and uncompromising — require. 'Alfredo' is the sound of two masters in uncanny lockstep."
Gibbs grew up as Fredrick Tipton in Gary, was once signed to Interscope Records, and has received many accolades over the years for his style of gangster rap, which has been featured in video games like "Grand Theft Auto 5" and "Max Payne 3." He was honored in the Steel City this summer when street artist Erik Burke, aka OverUnder, painted a large-scale mural of him on the side of the historic Edison Concept Houses in Gary as part of artist Lauren Pacheco's #PaintGary project.
"Gary is a tough town, man," he said in a 2016 interview with The Times of Northwest Indiana."It's a town where you build a wall around yourself and it's up to you to break down those barriers and branch out. As a young guy coming out of Gary, it had a huge influence on my music."
His success came after an early struggle.
"I went to Ball State for the football team but lost my focus and my track of thought," he said. "I stopped going to class and was drawn to the street life and just kind of (wasted) away my whole athletic dream. Ball State sent me home and I ended up working dead-end jobs at Circuit City, selling pot, selling crack. Rap just started as a hobby."
A friend asked Gibbs to rap on one of his songs he was recording at a studio on 47th Ave and Broadway "as a joke." Gibbs took to it right away and worked to sharpen his skills.
"I stuck to it and stayed focused," he said. "I messed up in school. I messed up in sports. I locked in one final chance to excel at something. I was never a slouch. I had a creative mind and was sharp and smart. I made some bad decisions and found myself in some messed-up situations, but was able to turn it into positives."
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!