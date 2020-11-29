Gary native Freddie Gibbs nominated for Grammy Award for best rap album

"'Alfredo' isn’t the first time that Gibbs, a rapper from Gary, Indiana, has worked with the Alchemist, a producer and d.j. known for his collaborations with Mobb Deep, but both artists reach a kind of creative apex here," she wrote. "The Alchemist seems to instinctively understand the sort of bold musical canvas that Gibbs’s lyrics — which are potent, heavy, and uncompromising — require. 'Alfredo' is the sound of two masters in uncanny lockstep."

Gibbs grew up as Fredrick Tipton in Gary, was once signed to Interscope Records, and has received many accolades over the years for his style of gangster rap, which has been featured in video games like "Grand Theft Auto 5" and "Max Payne 3." He was honored in the Steel City this summer when street artist Erik Burke, aka OverUnder, painted a large-scale mural of him on the side of the historic Edison Concept Houses in Gary as part of artist Lauren Pacheco's #PaintGary project.

"Gary is a tough town, man," he said in a 2016 interview with The Times of Northwest Indiana."It's a town where you build a wall around yourself and it's up to you to break down those barriers and branch out. As a young guy coming out of Gary, it had a huge influence on my music."

His success came after an early struggle.