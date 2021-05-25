Gary native Freddie Gibbs to play Lollapalooza this year

Gary native Freddie Gibbs will play Lollapalooza, which returns to Grant Park in Chicago's downtown Loop between July 29 and August 1 this year.

The rapper, who grew up as Fredrick Tipon on Gary's east side and is now often known as Gangsta Gibbs, just got his first Grammy Award nomination for best rap album for "Alfredo," a collaboration with The Alchemist that features guest verses from Rick Ross and Tyler, the Creator. The New Yorker, The New York Times, Vulture and other publications called the "Godfather"-themed record one of the best of the year.

Gibbs previously performed at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago's Union Park in 2010 and again in 2015. He's hitting the summer festival circuit again as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted, also playing the Governor's Ball Music Festival in New York City and the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas this year.

After a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lollapalooza is returning with the Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Meghan Thee Stallion, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Band of Horses, Jimmy Eat World, Roddy Ricch, Steve Akoi, Subtronics, Journey, Illenium, Peach Tree Rascals and many others.