Gary native Sharmell inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Gary native Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman, a Gary Roosevelt High School valedictorian known by her ring name Sharmell, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

She is slated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on April 1 as part of the annual WrestleMania festivities. The ceremony at the American Airlines Center in Dallas will be streamed live on the WWE Network and Peacock.

The WWE Hall of Fame is home to wrestling greats like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Mic Foley and the nWo faction.

Sharmell graduated from the black liberal arts college for women Spelman College with a dual degree in Mathematics and Biomedical Engineering and won the Miss Black America Pageant at the age of 20 in 1991.

She became a professional dancer, touring around the world with James Brown and hip hop artists.

In the squared circle of the wrestling world, she first got big in WCW, where she served as a Nitro Girl dancer, valet and wrestler.

"Sharmell came to prominence during her time in WCW, first under the name Storm before eventually redefining herself as Paisley. As a member of The Nitro Girls, she soon became a competitor and accompanied other competitors to the ring," WWE said in a press release. "After signing with WWE and training in OVW in 2001, Sharmell donned a blonde wig and added her special brand of talent to The Suicide Blondes as Sister Sharmell."

She became a backstage interviewer for SmackDown! in WWE where she was a valet and manager for six-time heavyweight world champion and Harlem Heat veteran Booker T, her husband in real life after they met in WCW. She interfered in many of his matches, helping him win the U.S. Championship belt.

"Accompanying Booker to the ring, Sharmell made quite a splash when she began interfering in her spouse’s matches," WWE said in a press release. "Although the fan-favorite Booker feigned innocence at first, the charade was eventually broken, and the WWE Universe learned what a mastermind the lovely Sharmell really was."

She went full heel while helping her husband become World Champion in the largest wrestling promotion in the United States.

She also went on to perform in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling before running a clothing store in Houston, where she now lives with Booker T and their children.

