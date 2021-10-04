Gary Public Transportation Corp. looking to commission artists

GARY — Artists will have the opportunity to change the streetscape in downtown Gary, leaving their mark on the city and making it more walkable.

Gary Public Transportation Corporation is soliciting proposals from artists to create crosswalks and other pedestrian improvements in the Steel City.

The transit agency, which runs buses across town and around the Region, wants crosswalk upgrades, streetscape beautification and other low-cost pedestrian-friendly improvements in what it's calling "artistic tactical urbanism."

The bus company got a grant from the Indiana state government to improve pedestrian access and safety in Gary. The goal is to make it safer and more accessible for pedestrians and transit riders while promoting history, art and social themes.

“Community conversations are at the heart of this project,” said David W. Wright, planning manager for GPTC. “We aim to engage our community and support local artists, particularly in Gary, and we will make streets and sidewalks safer for the residents of Gary.”

The Gary Public Transportation Corporation has previously worked with artists on projects, including wrapping bus stops around the city with colorful and eye-catching murals a few years ago.