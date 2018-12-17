Gary's own radio personality Dinahlynn Biggs will again give away free toys, hats, gloves, scarfs, socks and some holiday cheer just days before Christmas in a star-studded event.
Biggs, host of "The Dinahlynn Biggs Radio Show" on WOSD in Chicago, will host the Christmas Slam Jam Toy Giveaway from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Village Shopping Center at 3596 Village Court off Grant Street in west Gary. The R&B groups Public Announcement from Chicago and Enchantment from Detroit will help give out the toys and be available to pose for pictures with fans.
Thousands turned out to Biggs's Christmas Slam Jam Toy Giveaway last year.
"As she returns this year, she has partnered with her radio friends from WOSD Radio Chicago on 79th Street and Gangstaville Radio out of Miami," Biggs said in a press release.
"Owners of the Village Shopping Center have once again donated the facility to house the event. The first time we had the event we were overwhelmed with happiness as it was over 800 families in attendance."
WSOB and its sponsors again donated the toys and food. Attendees can enjoy food and live music.
"Tell a neighbor to tell a friend to come on out for some family fun," Biggs said. "We just relax, going back to basics with games, treats and family time."
Community sponsors include Oak Street Health, KG3 Catering, and the Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home.