Gary Shakespeare Company to perform 'Julius Caesar'

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears, the Gary Shakespeare Company will perform "Julius Caesar" for free outside in a park in New Chicago.

Theater goers can cross the proverbial Rubicon at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.

"Everyone is invited to attend a free performance of William Shakespeare’s 'Julius Caesar.' New Chicago Parks & Rec is sponsoring a free performance presented by the Gary Shakespeare Company at Twin Oaks Park, 3101 Huntington in New Chicago," New Chicago Parks & Rec's Morgan McCabe said. "Bring the family, and something on which to sit."

Concessions will be available for purchase at the outdoor performance. People also can check out fencing demonstrations by members of the Historical Fencing Guild at 5 p.m.

Then there's of course Shakespeare's dramatization of Julius Caesar, who fell victim to one of the best-known betrayals in history. Many lines from the play are still in the popular lexicon, including "Et tu Brute," "it's Greek to me," "cowards die many times before their deaths" and "the fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves."

"Based on true events, Julius Caesar tells the story of the conspiracy against Caesar, his assassination, the defeat of his conspirators, and how Rome becomes embroiled in civil war," McCabe said. "It's a story about betrayal from close friends and family, concerns of over-ambitious leadership, the terrifying power of large groups, and their propensity toward a violent resolution, just to name a few."

For more information, email garyshakesco@gmail.com.