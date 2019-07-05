Gary will host its first-ever food truck festival at Marquette Park, featuring "some of the best food trucks from Northwest Indiana."
The “I Love My City” Food Truck Block Festival will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13 near the shore of Lake Michigan at Marquette Park Pavilion at 1 N. Grand Boulevard in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
The free event will include vegan options, live bands, a beer garden, vendors and family activities like a bounce house.
"Mark your calendars for Saturday the 13th for a fun time at the beach," the city said in a press release. "This will be a great summer kickoff event for all to enjoy."
At least a dozen food trucks will be on hand, including Kona Ice, Tips 4 U, Ste Martaen, Kingdom Kitchen, Da Portable Rican, Whitfield Cheesecake, Elephant Ear, Cool Runnings and House of Herb. Just Us will perform R&B music while the DJs DJ All Owt, DJ Woody Wood and Tracy Spins will keep the party going.
Lowery's Dance Group, Asia's Dance Factory and Krucial Kreations also will perform at the festival, which is free and open to the public.
For more information or to become a vendor, call 219-938-7362.