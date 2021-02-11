Gary YouTube stars spoofed on 'Saturday Night Live'

"So that song has almost 8 billion likes on YouTube and that's the first time you've ever heard it?" Che asks incredulously.

"For sure, but that's the first time I'm hearing about baby sharks," Redd replied. "I thought they were born full-grown sharks already."

Redd also declared the "ABC" song to be "so hot," asking how "it's going to end."

Thompson interrupts the "Meow, Meow" jingle, asserting he "didn't even know cats could be happy like that."

"I always thought they were sarcastic," he joked.

