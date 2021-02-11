Gary YouTube stars spoofed on 'Saturday Night Live'

Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery.
So it was another sign that Gary natives Tim Williams and Fred Williams, the hosts of the "Twins is the New Trend" YouTube channel that has become a viral sensation, were spoofed on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday.
The Williams brothers, who grew up in the Steel City's Aetna neighborhood, have amassed more than 785,000 subscribers and millions of views for their videos of their reactions to hearing classic songs for the first time, including Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," Janis Joplin's "Piece Of My Heart," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" and Aerosmith's "Dream On."
Their video of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" in which they excitedly react to when the beat finally drops garnered more than 8.5 million views, after Fred Williams enthusiastically declared “That was cold! I ain’t ever see nobody drop a beat three minutes in a song! That's unique!”
Their video caused sales to spike dramatically to where "In the Air Tonight" hit No. 2 on iTunes nearly 40 years after it first came out.
The twins, who have not responded to multiple requests for comment, even got to talk with former President Barack Obama in the BookTube trailer for his new memoir, "A Promised Land."
The Williams twins have been releasing the videos that let people relive the excitement of hearing classic songs like OutKast's "Hey Ya!," Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" or the Fugees' "Killing Me Softly" for the first time in 2019, reinvigorating songs many people have heard dozens, scores or even hundreds of times. The concept has caught on and snowballed in popularity with viewers submitting a cavalcade of suggestions for what songs they should listen to next.
The "Twins is the New Trend" show covers everything from rock to country to old school hip hop.
Parton, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Annie Lennox and other artists have responded on social media to the twins' dewy, enthusiastic reactions to their popular hits.
On the popular videos, they bob their heads, lean back in their chairs and declare songs to be bangers.
Their act caught the attention of the popular, long-running sketch show "Saturday Night Live," in which the brothers were portrayed by cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd on the Weekend Update segments.
Host Michael Che joked that he was watching YouTube more during the pandemic and was "blown away by their positivity and the fact they never heard this song by Phil Collins."
The gag was how implausible it was that they never heard popular songs even though they grew up in an era where Spotify, Pandora and other algorithm-driven services that ensure that people listen to more of the genres they already like, limiting the exposure to popular music that past generations had from the radio, network television and other sources.
They nod their heads and gamely respond to the "Friends" sitcom theme song, the "Meow, Meow" jingle, "Baby Shark" and the "Saturday Night Live" intro.
"So that song has almost 8 billion likes on YouTube and that's the first time you've ever heard it?" Che asks incredulously.
"For sure, but that's the first time I'm hearing about baby sharks," Redd replied. "I thought they were born full-grown sharks already."
Redd also declared the "ABC" song to be "so hot," asking how "it's going to end."
Thompson interrupts the "Meow, Meow" jingle, asserting he "didn't even know cats could be happy like that."
"I always thought they were sarcastic," he joked.
For more information, search "Twins is the New Trend" on YouTube.com.