Gene Stratton Porter impersonator to appear at the Museum at Lassen's Resort

Author Gene Stratton Porter wrote many bestselling novels like “A Girl of the Limberlost” that were read by more than 50 million people worldwide.

For years, Dr. Meg DeMakas has impersonated the author.

DeMakas, the CEO of the Family Folklore Foundation and a professor, will present Porter’s historical persona from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Museum at Lassen’s Resort in Cedar Lake.

“Born near Fort Wayne after the Civil War, she began appreciating plants and animals as an infant,” DeMakas said. “Her father paid for her painting lessons. She learned how to shoot and develop amazing photos of wildlife. She began writing in her 40s and wrote over 25 books, half were novels and half nature books.”

DeMakas has interpreted the author’s historic persona since 2011 at venues like the Chesterton Art Gallery, Purdue University Calumet, Crown Point Main Library, Lowell Historical Society, LaPorte Chamber and Valparaiso Local Sorority Chapter.

“Her books emphasized the goodness in humanity and taught a generation of Victorian women to honor simple homelife and embrace the outdoors,” she said.

Her impersonation is based on visits to her Indiana mansions that are now museums in Catalina Island and Bel Air, California.

“When I noticed no children’s books about her I wrote and illustrated one, had it translated into Spanish, and wrote an adult version,” she said.

She wrote “Queen of the Limberlost: The Gene Stratton Porter Story” and “A Visit with Gene Stratton Porter: One Woman Traveling Show.”

“She was compared to Teddy Roosevelt as his counterpart in the Conservation Movement,” DeMakas said. “When she heard movies were being made in Hollywood about her Girl in the Limberlost and Freckles, she opened the first woman-owned film company in America.”

DeMakas will give a PowerPoint presentation featuring historic photos and watercolor illustrations. She’ll also do a short reading of Porter’s work with an actor acting it out.

She’ll have copies of the books available for sale.

For more information, 219-390-9423 or lassensresort.org.