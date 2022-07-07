 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genealogist to talk about Great Chicago Fire at Calumet City Historical Society

The Calumet City Historical Society is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A genealogist will give a talk about the Great Chicago Fire at the Calumet City Historical Society Sunday.

Genealogist Jennifer Warner, who is the president of the DuPage County Genealogical Society and holds offices in many lineage groups and genealogical societies, will give a talk at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Calumet City Historical Society Center & Museum at 760 Wentworth Ave. in downtown Calumet City. It will follow the general membership meeting at 2 p.m.

Her talk is titled "The Great Chicago Fire: Remembering the 150th Anniversary."

"Remembering the 150th Anniversary of The Great Chicago Fire – Jennifer Warner will share the scene in Chicago before the Fire, what happened, the lessons learned from this tragedy and the implications on other smaller communities," the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release.

Warner will review theories and debunk urban legends and popular misconceptions about the fire that reshaped the city, allowing it to be rebuilt as a thicket of skyscrapers.

"Jenny will review multiple theories about the great Chicago fire. Was it a dry season? Were there other fires that were not known? Was it the numerous wooden structures? Was it the closeness of buildings with narrow gangways? Was it a poorly staffed fire department? Was it a lack of fire equipment? Was it Mrs. O’Leary’s cow? Was it a meteorite shower? Was it a way to blame boarding houses overpopulated with Irish immigrants? Or was it a disaster waiting to happen?" the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "Also, Jenny has a background in genealogy and will share local sources that still exist before 1871. Come and find out!"

The Calumet City Historical Society Center, which features many informative exhibits about Calumet City, is open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month.

Admission is free.

For more information, email calcityhistory@aol.com, call 708-832-9390 or visit calumetcityhistoricalsociety.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

