George Thorogood and The Destroyers to be 'Bad to the Bone' at Four Winds New Buffalo

Raise a shot glass because George Thorogood and The Destroyers will return to Four Winds New Buffalo this fall.

The band known for "Bad to the Bone," "I Drink Alone" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch and One Beer" last played the Southwest Michigan venue in 2016. It's slated to perform at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 11 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in Harbor Country.

"Since 1976, George Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows," Four Winds said in a press release. "They broke records with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, delivered landmark performances at Live Aid and on SNL, and became mainstays of radio, MTV and stages worldwide for more than two generations. Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate – progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history."

The band is on its 45 Years of Rock tour with Thorogood, drummer Jeff Simon, bass guitarist Bill Blough, rhythm guitarist Jim Suhler and saxophonist Buddy Leach.

“Since I was 17, all I wanted to do was see how far I could go with my guitar, putting my own spin on music I loved," Thorogood said.