Gin Blossoms to bring '90s back to New Buffalo
The Gin Blossoms will play at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo.

 Provided

The Gin Blossoms will bring the 1990s alternative rock sound to New Buffalo.

The band will stop by Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center just across the state line on Feb. 26 on their New Miserable Experience Live: Celebrating 30 Miserable Years tour.

“Gin Blossoms formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona by guitarist Jesse Valenzuela and bassist Bill Leen, and developed further with the addition of drummer Phillip Rhoades, vocalist and guitarist Robin Wilson, and guitarist Doug Hopkins,” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. “The Gin Blossom band member bench is quite impressive as four of the five are songwriters who all create a unique musical experience. In 1989 the band debuted their first album, 'Dusted' and became known for its high-energy, loose, and informal shows full of lively stage banter and audience interaction.”

The Gin Blossoms rose to become one of the biggest and most commercially successful alternative rock acts in the 1990s.

Gin Blossoms hits like “Hey Jealousy” were in heavy rotation on alternative rock radio stations like Q101 in Chicago. The band broke up in the late 1990s but has since reunited, released new music and gone on tour.

“Due to a non-stop touring schedule, the band took a hiatus in 1997 and band members pursued outside projects. In 2017, Gin Blossoms celebrated the 25-year anniversary of the landmark NME and were inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame,” The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release.

Tickets are $25 to $35.

For tickets or more information, visit fourwindscasino.com or ginblossoms.net.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

