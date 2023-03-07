Ginuwine, known for the smash hit "Pony," will ride into the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The R&B singer and songwriter will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, April 8. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 21+ show.

The Washington D.C. native got his start in music in the early 1990s with the hip hop group Swing Mob. It was led by future stars like Timbaland, Missy Elliott and Jodeci frontman DeVante Swing.

"Timbaland produced and co-wrote many of the tracks for Ginuwine's debut album Ginuwine….The Bachelor, which became an instant hit," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The lead single, 'Pony,' is now an R&B classic and continues to receive radio play."

He teamed up with Tyrese and Tank to form the R&B group TGT. It signed to Atlantic Records and released its Grammy-nominated debut album "Three Kings" in 2013.

The opening act of the show is Next, which includes founding members who hail from Gary.

"Next was formed when members Robert "RL" Huggar and Marlon "Shilo" Benjamin met fellow vocalists and brothers Terry "T-Low" Brown and Raphael "Tweety" Brown from Gary, Indiana, through musician Reverend James Grear. Formed in 1992 as Strate4ward, the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based vocal quartet was mentored by Grear and Sounds of Blackness' Ann Nesby," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "After some local performances, Benjamin was ousted from the group and renamed Next by RL. RL, T-Low, and Tweet then produced a demoby Tony "Prof-T" Tolbert and Lo-Key?'s Lance Alexander. The recording reached Naughty by Nature's Keir "KayGee" Gist, who promptly arranged a showcase for Clive Davis."

The ballad reached No. 4 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart. It was followed by the album "Rated Next," which had the trending singles "Too Close" and "I Still Love You."

Tickets start at $69.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.