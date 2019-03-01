A selection of extra entertainment opportunities will be featured at Navy Pier in March.
"Global Connections" will be presented March 2 at the pier. The free program, which is offered in a three-part series, will bring the "International Carnivale" to guests this weekend.
"We opened with 'Chinese New Year' last month," said Dylan Hankey, program coordinator at Navy Pier.
While the March 2 event focuses on "International Carnivale," a March 23 event will highlight "Holi," which is known as the "festival of colors" or the "festival of love."
"This is the second year we're presenting 'Global Connections,' " Hankey said. " 'Global Connections' is a great way to celebrate how Chicago is such an international city. All the cultures exist in Chicago. It's a great way to celebrate the diversity we have in the city," he added.
The celebratory programs will be held in the Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom.
During "International Carnivale," guests will enjoy live music, food and other entertainment. Attendees will also get the chance to see how various countries and cultures celebrate the tradition of Carnivale. Among performers during the event will be the Four Star Brass Band. food is available for purchase.
For the "Holi" celebration on March 23, guests will learn about the vibrant Indian and Nepali tradition. Attendees can take part in tossing colored powder at the event and will be entertained by a variety of performers. Food also will be available for purchase at this event.
Among performers will be Funkadesi, DJ Krush, Red Baraat, Bollywood Groove, Surahbi Ensemble, Peirce Elementary School, Ishti and more.
FYI: "International Carnivale" will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 2 in Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier and "Holi" will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. March 23 in the Aon Grand Ballroom. For more information, visit navypier.org.