Global Food Festival to bring international cuisine to Purdue Northwest

Purdue University Northwest will bring international cuisine to its inaugural Global Food Festival next week.

The university's Hospitality and Tourism Management program is hosting the outdoor event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot adjacent to the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the Purdue Northwest campus at 2300 173rd St. in Hammond.

Several food trucks will serve up varied fare including Las Mamacitas Food Truck, Naan & Kabob, La Katrina Autentica, Tocayos Express and Curbside Dogs. Chef it Up, Purdue Indian Student Association, Fudge Puppies, Power Nutrition, Potbelly and Chick-fil-A also will participate in the event, which is free and open to the public.

Eighteen students enrolled in the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management are staging the event to gain experience in the hospitality industry.