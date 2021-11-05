 Skip to main content
Global Food Festival to bring international cuisine to Purdue Northwest
urgent

Purdue University Northwest's Hospitality and Tourism Management program is hosting its inaugural Global Food Festival.

 Joseph S. Pete

Purdue University Northwest will bring international cuisine to its inaugural Global Food Festival next week.

The university's Hospitality and Tourism Management program is hosting the outdoor event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot adjacent to the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the Purdue Northwest campus at 2300 173rd St. in Hammond. 

Several food trucks will serve up varied fare including Las Mamacitas Food Truck, Naan & Kabob, La Katrina Autentica, Tocayos Express and Curbside Dogs. Chef it Up, Purdue Indian Student Association, Fudge Puppies, Power Nutrition, Potbelly and Chick-fil-A also will participate in the event, which is free and open to the public.

Eighteen students enrolled in the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management are staging the event to gain experience in the hospitality industry.

"The event is designed to draw attention to PNW’s Roaring Ahead 5/75 anniversary by celebrating the diverse student population as well as increase exposure and knowledge to the Region’s hospitality industry about the robust classes, variety of degrees and quality of HTM instructors," organizers said in a press release. "Food vendors will be providing free sample-sized delicacies to all attendees, as well as having additional food items for sale."

The outdoor food festival will take place rain or shine.

For more information, visit https://www.pnw.edu/.

Business Reporter

