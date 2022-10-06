Global Gaming Expo opens door to the future of casino floors

The 2022 Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the world’s premier international gaming trade show, will be held at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas Oct. 10 – 13.

It is the once-a-year opportunity for gaming companies to display the latest in research and technology before casino industry leaders. More than 200 exhibitors will be represented.

“G2E is the industry’s hallmark event where leaders convene to shape the future of gaming,” said the American Gaming Association’s senior vice-president, Casey Clark. “We look forward to welcoming the global gaming community back to Las Vegas this year with a dynamic floor show, keynote lineup, and education program that reflect the evolving gaming landscape.”

Aristocrat Gaming, developer of some of the most popular slot products in the world, will occupy a significant presence in the exhibition hall with the world premiers of Tarzan Link™, Lightning Buffalo Link™, and Cash Express Mega Line™, all of which will be made available to casino operators through a lease agreement.

The company will unveil an outstanding new-product line for sale to casinos as well, including Buffalo Strike™, Wonder 4™ Collection for Neptune Single, Cashman Double Bingo™ and Lucky’s Wild Inferno™.

Buffalo Strike, an iteration of the one of the most successful slot franchises in gaming history, will debut on Aristocrat’s advanced MarsX Flex™ cabinet. In fact, Buffalo Strike was developed specifically for MarsX Flex, which features the first use of the community timed frenzy feature combined with the classic Buffalo™ game play.

The Neptune Single cabinet that will be unveiled includes a new collection of Aristocrat’s Wonder 4 titles that have been reimagined exclusively for the cabinet, including Buffalo Gold Collection™, Fire Light™, Pompeii™ and Wild Panther™. A new Super Free Games Feature gives players a chance to win more than 250-times their original bet.

Meanwhile, one of Aristocrat Gaming’s most anticipated slot products, Lightning Dollar Link™, has been installed at Pechanga Resort Casino in California and is most certain to be coming to properties elsewhere, including The Region.

It is the latest entry into one of the most successful slot franchises ever that began with Lightning Link™ and rapidly expanded into Dragon Link™, Dollar Storm™, and Buffalo Link™.

Lightning Dollar Link gives players who prefer penny games the opportunity to choose to play a 50-line or 100-line game, while high rollers ($5 denomination players) can choose to play a 5-line or 10-line configuration.

In addition to the ultra-popular and spell-binding “Hold & Spin” bonus feature, Lightning Dollar Link can trigger free games with the “Symbol Reveal” mechanic and “Twin Spin” reels.

Entirely new symbols in the Hold & Spin bonus component gives players the chance to win a progressive jackpot value up to three times from a single Hold & Spin symbol.

Sports Betting Update: MaximBet, which is operated in partnership with media juggernaut Maxim, announced late last week that it has launched its sportsbook in Indiana. This marks the second live U.S. state for the fledgling sports betting brand.

Of significance to Hoosiers is the fact this launch is the first to feature MaximBet’s sports betting service and user experience technology developed in partnership with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming.

Carousel Group, the parent company of MaximBet, entered into a multi-state 10-year partnership with gaming industry dynamo Caesars Entertainment that enables MaximBet to rapidly secure market access to states across the country.

Nicki Minaj, the most successful female rapper of all time, signed on last year as MaximBet’s newest investor, board member, and global ambassador. The company also has partnered with baseball player Charlie Blackmon, thereby becoming the first sportsbook to partner with an active MLB player.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Barstool Sportsbook’s special promotion for football fans runs now through Jan. 10, 2023. Receive one drawing entry for every $10 in bets (straight or parlay) on college or professional games. Bets must be received by Thursday to be eligible for the following week’s Tuesday drawing. Claim your entries and check into the drawing at any mychoice promotional kiosk beginning at noon on Mondays through Tuesdays. Five winners will be chosen each week to win one of the following prizes: Private “watch party” for up to 10 people, “Fanatic” gift cards and mycash. Winners will have three days to claim their prize. The drum will be emptied each week.

FOUR WINDS: The third six-figure progressive jackpot in three months was hit at the New Buffalo location late last month when a player from Washington, Michigan, who wished to remain anonymous, collected $440,187.17 playing a Wheel of Fortune machine. On Aug. 3 of this year, a guest from Mundelein, IL, spun a $399,524 progressive jackpot, also on a Wheel of Fortune slot. Back on June 25, a guest who journeyed in from Country Club Hills, IL, made a Cash Wheel slot sing to the tune of $507,331.

HARD ROCK: Play the “Deal or No Deal” promotion this month. Here’s how: Every Friday in October activate your entries at a promotional kiosk from 5 to 9:55 p.m. to receive one ticket to drop in the drawing drum in the promotional area next to the Unity Players Club. Mini drawings will be held every 30 minutes from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Two guests will be selected at each drawing to win a guaranteed $1,500 in free play, two tickets to the live show, and one drawing entry into the Grand Finale Drawing. The Finale Drawing will be held at 10 p.m. at which one guest will win a guaranteed $7,500 cash, two tickets to the live show, and one entry into the Grand Finale. Winners at all the drawings can “make a deal” for a chance to win more. The Grand Finale Drawing is for Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. Two guests will each win a guaranteed $2,500 in cash (and a chance to make a deal and win more). Each guest will also be a contestant on the live Deal or No Deal Show in Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Oct. 29 or Sunday, Oct. 30.