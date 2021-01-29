Goodman Theatre to stage virtual reading of 'Layalina'

The Goodman Theatre in downtown Chicago will stream for free a virtual reading of "Layalina" at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Chicago-based playwright Martin Yousif Zebari wrote the play about the newly wed Layal who emigrated from Baghdad in 2003 to suburban Chicago, ending up with a life much different from what she had anticipated. The Goodman said the "surprising new play examines how families maintain their love in the midst of turbulent global and social change."

The Iraqi-born, Assyrian-American playwright developed a 10-minute version of the play at Broken Nose Theatre’s Bechdel Fest at the Den Theatre in 2017 and then the full-length version at Jackalope Theatre’s Playwrights Lab led by Calamity West.

He also has directed and acted, appearing in "Yasmina's Necklace" and "The Winter's Tale at the Goodman, "Guards at the Taj" at Steppenwolf Theatre and "Mary Stuart" at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. A veteran of the Chicago theater scene, Zebari also has been on "Chicago Med" on NBC.

Azar Kazemi directed the 2-hour long play, which includes a 10-minute intermission.