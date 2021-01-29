 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodman Theatre to stage virtual reading of 'Layalina'
urgent

Goodman Theatre to stage virtual reading of 'Layalina'

{{featured_button_text}}
Goodman Theatre to stage virtual reading of 'Layalina'

The Goodman Theatre in Chicago's Loop is pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Goodman Theatre in downtown Chicago will stream for free a virtual reading of "Layalina" at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Chicago-based playwright Martin Yousif Zebari wrote the play about the newly wed Layal who emigrated from Baghdad in 2003 to suburban Chicago, ending up with a life much different from what she had anticipated. The Goodman said the "surprising new play examines how families maintain their love in the midst of turbulent global and social change."

The Iraqi-born, Assyrian-American playwright developed a 10-minute version of the play at Broken Nose Theatre’s Bechdel Fest at the Den Theatre in 2017 and then the full-length version at Jackalope Theatre’s Playwrights Lab led by Calamity West.

He also has directed and acted, appearing in "Yasmina's Necklace" and "The Winter's Tale at the Goodman, "Guards at the Taj" at Steppenwolf Theatre and "Mary Stuart" at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. A veteran of the Chicago theater scene, Zebari also has been on "Chicago Med" on NBC.

Azar Kazemi directed the 2-hour long play, which includes a 10-minute intermission.

Kazemi is the founding artistic director at The Blind Owl and the associate diversity advisor at The Theatre School at DePaul University, where she also teaches. She's worked with many Chicago theaters, including Victory Gardens, Jackalope Theatre, Silk Road Rising, Chicago Dramatists and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. She's also directed three Off-Broadway production in New York City under the mentorship of actor Ethan Hawke of "The Good Lord Bird" and "First Reformed" fame.

The play is free but registration is required.

For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The Times and nwi.com are here for the Region

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts