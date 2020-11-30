Goodman's gift to public: free audio version of 'A Christmas Carol'

The Goodman Theatre's version of the Victorian England masterpiece "A Christmas Carol" has long been a beloved holiday tradition in Chicagoland, along with the window displays at Macy's in the Loop, the Walnut Room's Christmas tree, Joffrey Ballet's "Nutcracker," Lincoln Park Zoo's Zoo Lights, Museum of Science and Industry's Christmas Around the World exhibit and the Indiana Welcome Center's "'A Christmas Story' Comes Home."

The COVID-19 pandemic halted live performances of the Goodman's acclaimed rendition of the Charles Dickens classic in which a greedy miser learns empathy from the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

But the Goodman Theatre is gifting the public with a free audio version that will go live at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Christmas classic featuring Scrooge, Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit can be streamed online throughout December.

"Check out our new home for this unique presentation of 'A Christmas Carol' — recorded in our rehearsal spaces with an updated audio adaptation," the Goodman said in an announcement. "Whether your family is miles away or across the room, come together and listen to Chicago's favorite holiday tradition for more than 43 years."