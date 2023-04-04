The legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters will perform an Easter weekend concert in Gary.

The Gary Community School Corporation and the West Side Theatre Guild will host the Easter Weekend Celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday at 900 Gerry St. in Gary.

More than 100 student performers from the West Side Theatre Guild will accompany The Clark Sisters, who consist of Jacky Clark Chisholm, Denise Clark Bradford, Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark-Terrell, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Karen Clark Sheard. The vocal group hails from Detroit and has released more than a dozen studio albums.

They've attained both commercial and critical success over the years, reaching audiences outside of the core gospel demographic.

"The Clark Sisters are the daughters of gospel musician and choral director Mattie Moss Clark. They are credited for helping to bring gospel music to the mainstream and are considered as pioneers of contemporary gospel," spokesperson Chelsea L. Whittington said. "Their biggest crossover hits include: 'Is My Living in Vain?,' 'Hallelujah,' 'He Gave Me Nothing to Lose,' 'Endow Me,' their hit song 'Jesus Is A Love Song,' 'Pure Gold,' 'Expect a Miracle' and their largest mainstream crossover gold-certified 'You Brought the Sunshine.' The Clark Sisters have won three Grammy Awards. With 16 albums to their credit and millions in sales, the Clark Sisters are the highest-selling female gospel group in history."

Tickets are free to the public and can be obtained at the Urban League of Northwest Indiana at 3101 Broadway. People can reserve up to four tickets while supplies last.