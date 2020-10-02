Gourds galore: Visit pumpkin farms for decorations, family fun

One of the biggest joys of the season is carving a jack-o-lantern out of a big, ripe pumpkin. And it’s always a little bit more fun when, rather than plunking your pumpkin into a cart at a grocery store, you can head to an area farm to pick out your pumpkins or even wander around a pumpkin patch to make a selection.

If you want to head out and pick a pumpkin at a farm, you have a wide range of places to choose from. There are larger ones with multiple attractions on site, from hay rides to petting zoos to carnival rides, down to the scaled back simple pumpkin patches without an admission fee, where you can quickly get in and out if you’re strapped for time or have young kids that are more suited to a low-key location.

Tom and Zach’s Pumpkin Patch in Lockport, Illinois would fall into the latter category. A no-frills, small family farm, you can plop your toddler in a wagon and grab some cutters, then make your way out to the patch to choose that perfect pumpkin to cut off the vine. The owners pride themselves on offering pesticide-free pumpkins that are safe to use in pumpkin breads, pies or soups.

“People love that good feeling of being out on a farm when they come here,” said one of the owners, Tom McNamara. “And there’s a lot of room to social distance.”