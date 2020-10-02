Gourds galore: Visit pumpkin farms for decorations, family fun

One of the biggest joys of the season is carving a jack-o-lantern out of a big, ripe pumpkin. And it’s always a little bit more fun when, rather than plunking your pumpkin into a cart at a grocery store, you can head to an area farm to pick out your pumpkins or even wander around a pumpkin patch to make a selection.
If you want to head out and pick a pumpkin at a farm, you have a wide range of places to choose from. There are larger ones with multiple attractions on site, from hay rides to petting zoos to carnival rides, down to the scaled back simple pumpkin patches without an admission fee, where you can quickly get in and out if you’re strapped for time or have young kids that are more suited to a low-key location.
Tom and Zach’s Pumpkin Patch in Lockport, Illinois would fall into the latter category. A no-frills, small family farm, you can plop your toddler in a wagon and grab some cutters, then make your way out to the patch to choose that perfect pumpkin to cut off the vine. The owners pride themselves on offering pesticide-free pumpkins that are safe to use in pumpkin breads, pies or soups.
“People love that good feeling of being out on a farm when they come here,” said one of the owners, Tom McNamara. “And there’s a lot of room to social distance.”
Pumpkins range in price from $1 to $6 and mini pumpkins and gourds can also be picked from the field. McNamara said it’s likely they’ll run out before Halloween, but should be going through at least the middle of October. Check their Facebook page for updates.
If you’re looking for more of a fall attraction where you can make a day of it and spend a bit of time there, you can’t go wrong with local favorites like County Line Orchard, Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Tyme, where beyond getting your yearly pumpkins you can enjoy other fun — from corn mazes to barnyard animals to fresh apple doughnuts and cider.
Where to pick up your pumpkins
County Line Orchard
200 S. County Line Road, Hobart
219-947-4477
Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch
7705 W. 159th Ave., Lowell
219-690-1503
Harvest Tyme
17904 Grant St., Lowell
219-440-2386
Tom and Zach’s Pumpkin Patch
15725 W. Bruce Road, Lockport, Illinois
708-955-8920
Odyssey Fun Farm
18900 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, Illinois
708-429-3800
Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm and Fall Fest
13341 W. 151st St., Homer Glen, Illinois
708-301-3276
Seigel’s Cottonwood Farm
17250 Weber Road, Lockport, Illinois
815-741-2693
