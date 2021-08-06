Grammy Award-winner Michael Bolton to sing at Four Winds Casino

Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bolton will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo this winter.

Tickets will go on sale Friday for Bolton's show at the 1,500-seat venue just across the state line in Southwest Michigan. He will perform at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in Harbor Country.

"Michael Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Bolton remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities," Four Winds said in a press release. Bolton is also co-host and executive producer of "The Celebrity Dating Game."

Bolton has had nine No. 1 singles and nine studio albums in the top 10. His most recent album "A Symphony of Hits" ranked #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.

Bolton has continued to remain relevant with younger audiences in the internet age.