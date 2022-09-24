Grammy Award-winning Snarky Puppy to play Hard Rock Live

The Grammy Award-winning jazz band Snarky Puppy will take the stage at Hard Rock Live.

The Texas-based musical ensemble that's won four Grammys will play at 6:30 p.m. April 1, 2023 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

"After over a decade of relentless touring and recording in all but complete obscurity, the Texas-bred quasi-collective suddenly found itself held up by the press and public as one of the major figures in the jazz world," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Snarky Puppy isn’t exactly a jazz band. It’s not a fusion band, and it’s definitely not a jam band. It’s probably best to take Nate Chinen of the New York Times’ advice, as stated in an online discussion about the group, to 'take them for what they are, rather than judge them for what they’re not.'"

Snarky Puppy has won Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance in 2014 and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016, 2017 and 2021. The ensemble is a collective with as many as 20 members from all over the world, including Japan, Argentina, Canada and the United Kingdom. They come from diverse cultural backgrounds, representing both black and white American music culture.

"But more than the cultural diversity of the individual players, the defining characteristic of Snarky Puppy’s music is the joy of performing together in the perpetual push to grow creatively," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The sound now rises like a skyscraper from a 21st-century orchestra comprising three guitarists, four keyboardists, two brass, two reeds, a violinist, multiple percussionists and drummers and the accomplished, yet modest Michael League keeping it all together with his bass."

Snarky Puppy will soon release its 14th album Empire Central, which has 16 new songs.

"Its sound is big and bold, chill and laid back, rooted in its native culture while reaching outward, forward bound," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The group looks fondly at where it’s come from, confident in the polished power from which its members continue to build the unique Snarky Puppy sound."

Tickets start at $44.50 for the 21-and-up show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.