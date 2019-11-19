Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge to come to window of Four Winds Casino

Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge, known for the smash hits "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," is bringing "The Medicine Show" tour to the Four Winds Casino just across the state line in New Buffalo next spring.
The singer-songwriter will take the stage at 8 p.m. March 28 at The Silver Creek Event Center at The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ casino at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo.
"Melissa Etheridge is one of rock music’s great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum and her popularity was built around such memorable songs as 'Bring Me Some Water,' 'No Souvenirs,' and 'Ain’t It Heavy,' for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal," Four Winds Casino said in a press release. "Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, 'Yes I Am,' featuring the massive hits 'I’m the Only One' and 'Come to My Window,' a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy. The six times platinum album spent more than two and a half years on the album chart."
Etheridge also won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2007 and performed on Broadway as St. Jimmy in Green Day's rock opera "American Idiot." She recently released the new album "The Medicine Show," which Rolling Stone Magazine described as “a proud declaration of resilience” and Forbes called “a stunning collection. … Etheridge at her best.”
She is again touring nationally in support of her 15th studio recording, which came out last April and features songs like "Shaking," "Here Comes the Pain," "Human Chain," and "Love Will Live."
“I am so excited to be hitting the road next spring, bringing my fans 'The Medicine Show' live once again," Etheridge said in a press release. "I received such a great response and warm welcome when I toured around the album’s release, I knew I wanted to take 'The Medicine Show' back on the road. This time around I plan on hitting some new cities. It’s time again to lift up, to inspire and be inspired.”
For more information or tickets, visit www.fourwindscasino.com.