Grammy winner to perform at Gabis Arboretum Saturday

Grammy Award winner Mike Farris will close out this summer's Acorn Concert Series at the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest Saturday.
Farris, a 2015 Grammy winner known for gospel-focused rock blues with an "earthy, modern soul," will headline a blues-themed concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the 300-acre oak preserve formerly known as the Taltree Arboretum at 450 West 100 North just south of U.S. 30 in Valparaiso by the Shorewood neighborhood in western Porter County.
He won the Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for "Shine for All the People." Tennessee-based Farris was the frontman for Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies before striking out on his own as a solo artist, releasing more than half a dozen records, including four studio releases.
The Blues Project, a group of middle schoolers who play around the Region, will open.
“We are excited to end our season with such a prestigious performance,” Executive Director Stephanie Blackstock said. “While the Region is rich with musical artistry, the arboretum strives to bring in high-level artists that perform around the world, not just locally.”
Concert-goers can purchase from vendors who include Valpo Velvet, Chicagoland Popcorn and Blue Chip: King of the Road. They are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Purdue Northwest launched the outdoor concert series after taking over the arboretum, which includes trails, formal gardens and woodlands, in 2018. Sponsors include Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Thorgren Industries, Indiana Beverage, the Porter County Community Foundation, and Ribordy Liquors.
Tickets to Saturday's concert are $20 and children 12 and under are free.
For more information, visit pnw.edu/gabis-concerts.