Grand Funk Railroad, Jefferson Starship, Ne-Yo and The 1985 to play Hard Rock Casino

Grand Funk Railroad, Jefferson Starship, Ne-Yo and The 1985 are among the acts to take the stage at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary this week.

"The American Band" Grand Funk Railroad will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Live at 5400 W. 29th Ave off the Borman Expressway in Gary. It will feature original founding members, singer Dan Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher.

They'll be joined by Jefferson Starship.

"When founding member Paul Kantner formed Jefferson Starship in the ‘70s, he envisioned the band as a cast of musical adventurers," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "When the current lineup of the band came together alongside Kantner as a unit in 2012, he couldn’t have imagined that the band would become the road-conquering heroes they’ve been in the last few years."

Freddie Maguire will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Friday. He's an Italian singer who plays international music that blends American funk, rock, blues, soul and Mediterranean influences.

Then Hairbanger’s Ball will perform on the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Friday.

"Hairbanger’s Ball was established out of Chicago in 2001. What started off as a 'What If; idea quickly turned this band into one of the most sought after '80s Hair Rock Tribute Bands' in the United States," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Performing over 150 shows a year for 15 years says it all. Their show is in high demand for club venues, private parties and corporate events. This band has even been named 'Best Rock Band' by the public in their hometown of Chicago."

Then Ne-Yo will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Live. He's sold 20 million albums worldwide, won three Grammy Awards and gotten 14 nominations. He's had many hit singles like "What If," "U 2 Luv," So Sick," Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," Miss Independent" and Push Back, " which featured Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.

Chicago-based Fletcher Rockwell will play Americana-tinged rock at the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. It also does covers of everything from the Talking Heads to Mumford & Sons."

The 1985 from South Bend will play the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

"The 1985 is a five-member retro band, featuring the best of rock, pop, new wave, and metal from the 1980s," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Lights, video, costumes, all come together for an immersive, totally '80s experience."