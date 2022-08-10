Grand Funk Railroad, Jefferson Starship to perform at Hard Rock Casino

Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship will bring the funk to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s new Hard Rock Live venue.

The concert will take place on Dec. 2 at the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad is a high-energy five-piece band that's extensively touring the United States this year. It's especially known for the multi-million-selling hit "We're an American Band."

"Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Dan Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher, 'The God of Thunder,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Joining Don and Mel are true 'All Stars.' Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Lead Guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and also has credits with Michael Bolton. Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. His credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer."

Tickets are now on sale for the 21-years-old-and-up concert.

The show will also feature original members of Jefferson Starship, known for albums like "Red Octopus" and "Spitfire."

"When founding member Paul Kantner formed Jefferson Starship in the ‘70s, he envisioned the band as a cast of musical adventurers. When the current lineup of the band came together alongside Kantner as a unit in 2012, he couldn’t have imagined that the band would become the road-conquering heroes they’ve been in the last few years," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In addition to original member David Freiberg, the band includes drummer Donny Baldwin, keyboardist Chris Smith, guitarist Jude Gold, and singer and guitarist Cathy Richardson who joined in 2008, after Kantner saw her tour with Big Brother and the Holding Company. As Jefferson Starship approaches their 50th anniversary, the group’s members look to the future with the word Kantner, who unfortunately died in 2016, used to say to them all the time: 'Onward.'"

Tickets start at $49.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.