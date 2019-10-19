Grand Funk Railroad to roll into Four Winds New Buffalo

The 1970s arena rock band Grand Funk Railroad is rolling into New Buffalo to bring the funk to a more intimate venue.
The multiplatinum-selling hard rock band from Flint, Michigan is known for hits like "We're an American Band," "I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home," and "Some Kind of Wonderful" that are still played regularly on classic rock radio.
Grand Funk Railroad will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern Dec. 27 at Four Winds New Buffalo’s 17,000-square-foot Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road just across the state line in Southwest Michigan.
"Grand Funk Railroad is a top selling American rock group that is touring in 2019 to mark a 50-year milestone," Four Winds New Buffalo said in a press release. "After playing to millions of fans on the band's tours from 1996 to 2018, Grand Funk's 2019 American Band Tour will continue to reach both new and long-time fans. Known as 'The American Band,' the high-energy five-piece group includes original founding members Don Brewer, who sings vocals, plays the drums, and is writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, 'We're An American Band,' and bassist Mel Schacher, who is known as 'The God Of Thunder.' Joining Don and Mel are singer Max Carl, lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, and keyboardist Tim Cashion."
The band that's been inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame broke up several times over the years but has been out on the "The American Band Tour 2019" "Celebrating 50 Years of Funk."
Tickets range from $39 to $59 and went on sale Friday.
Fior more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.