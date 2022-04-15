Grandmaster Flash to take stage at Hard Rock Casino

Grandmaster Flash will play a free show at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The pioneering DJ and rapper, whose group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was the first hip hop act to be inaugurated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform at 10:30 p.m. on May 14 at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at the casino at 5400 W. 29th St. in Gary.

"Emerging from the South Bronx in the early 1970s, Grandmaster Flash is inarguably one of Hip Hop’s original innovators," the Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In the earliest days of the genre, he manipulated music by placing his fingers on the vinyl, perfected beat looping and discovered many of the most iconic beats still commonly sampled today. It’s no surprise that The New York Times calls him Hip Hop’s first virtuoso. Today, he’s the voice of an entire generation of 1970s hip hop pioneers. From his electric live shows to his production role on Netflix’ 'The Get Down,' Grandmaster Flash is at once a historian, a storyteller and a cultural force."

Robert Randolph & The Family Band will serve as an opening act, playing the Hard Rock Cafe Stage at 9 p.m. that night. It's also a free show.

"Robert Randolph & The Family Band first gained national attention with the release of their debut album, Live at the Wetlands in 2002," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The band followed with three studio recordings over the next eight years; Unclassified, Colorblind, and We Walk This Road; which, together with tireless touring and unforgettable performances at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, won them a very passionate fan base.

Fletcher Rockwell also will perform at the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. on May 14.

"With classic Americana-tinged rock & roll steeped in the blue-collar charm of their hometown, Chicago’s Fletcher Rockwell has been building a loyal fanbase throughout the Midwest since 2009," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "While widely known for their original songs, the group is also revered for clever versions of the most popular cover music, spanning everything from vintage Tom Petty, Paul Simon and Talking Heads to contemporary roots revivalists Chris Stapleton, Dawes and Mumford & Sons."

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

