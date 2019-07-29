People can get a look at a new graphic novel about a Chicago mobster in the 1930s at an art gallery at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
The School of the Arts Gallery, located on the second floor of the Arts & Sciences Building, will hang "The Hunting Accident/First Chapter" exhibit from July 29 to Oct. 4.
First-time graphic novelists Landis Blair, illustrator, and David Carlson, author, collaborated on a 400-page graphic novel that tells the true story of Matt Rizzo, "a blind poet, convicted felon and cellmate of the infamous Nathan Leopold, who tells his son, Charlie Rizzo, about his secret life as a mobster in 1930s Chicago."
Half of the infamous thrill killers Leopold and Loeb, Leopold was a wealthy student at the University of Chicago known for killing the 14-year-old Bobby Franks and dumping his body at Wolf Lake in Hammond in what was billed as the "crime of the century." Leopold was eventually released on parole, while Loeb was murdered by another inmate.
“Landis Blair’s illustrative contributions have brought to life a tale that seems almost unbelievable,” said Aron Packer, who curated the exhibit along with Bert Green. "‘The Hunting Accident’ is a visual and literary trip through time, nostalgia, and rabbit holes laced with pain and mystery, undeniable love and affection, poetry and crime, clarity and humanity.”
Packer describes the exhibit as a “multi-disciplinary collaboration across disciplines ― visual, historical, the humanities, politics and more.”
It features pen and ink illustrations from the graphic novel's first chapter, framed visuals, a series of time-lapse videos of Blair's art-making process, ephemera and artifacts that include "Matt Rizzo's braille typewriter and mug shot, a jail key, early storyboards and sketchbooks, among other objects."
A reception will take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, and again from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.