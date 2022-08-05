 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Lakes Grand Prix weekend packed with activities like block party and parade

  • Updated
  • 0
Great Lakes Grand Prix weekend packed with activities

Powerboats race across Lake Michigan during the Great Lakes Grand Prix last year.

 Joseph S. Pete

More than 200,000 people descend on Michigan City this weekend for the Play Tradez Great Lakes Grand Prix, where they will find plenty to do.

The weekend is packed with events that will accompany the speed boat race on Lake Michigan. The 13th annual Great Lakes Grand Prix at Washington Park will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports and feature powerboat racers from all seven continents.

Visitors typically come from more than 12 states, many coming to Michigan City for the first time.

"The total economic impact of this event will be around $18 million," LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Jack L. Arnett said.

Some of the world's fastest powerboats will reach speeds of up to 175 miles per hour during the Offshore Powerboat Association competition.

Boat racing will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a Four A’s Vintage Car Show, a block party from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, a bags tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday and a classic rock concert by Point’n Fingers from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park Beach.

Great Lakes Grand Prix Boat Parade will march down on North Franklin Street from 6-8 p.m. Saturday. There will also be live entertainment, food trucks and souvenir vendors.

“Our Saturday Boat Parade and Block Party will include food provided by our local food vendors along with live entertainment and alcohol vendors," Arnett said. “We are planning for a huge turnout and as always we will be offering Michigan City’s finest food and drink options available.”

People also can see owners, racers and team members while walking through Washington Park. They can sit on the beach and see some of the world's fastest offshore boats racing by on Lake Michigan.

“Jack Arnett and his team have done an amazing job bringing the boat race to the level it is, and we are confident that they will do the same with the Block Party," Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. "We are excited to work with the team to make this event bigger and better than ever.”

People can park at Ames Field at 2501 Franklin St. or the former St. Anthony's Hospital at 1501 Wabash St. Shuttle service will be provided.

For more information, visit www.greatlakesgrandprix.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

