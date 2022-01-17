Great White, Slaughter to rock Four Winds casino

Get ready to rock like it's the 1980s.
Great White and Slaughter are going to rock New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 4.
The hard rock bands will play the venue at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo just across the state line at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.
"Great White is an American hard rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1977. The band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, and two platinum albums," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "Great White is best known for their Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, 'Once Bitten, Twice Shy.'"
Great White also had other big hits, including “Rock Me,” “Save Your Love,” “The Angel Song,” “Mista Bone,” “I've Got Something For You,” “Feeling So Much Better,” and “Complicated.” Their lineup now consists of the original guitarist Mark Kendall, the original guitarist and keyboardist Michael Lardie and the original drummer Audie Desbrow, who are joined by singer Mitch Malloy and bassist Scott Snyder.
They will be joined by Slaughter, which got its start in Las Vegas in 1988.
"The band reached stardom in 1990 with their first album, 'Stick It To Ya,' which reached double platinum in the United States," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said. "The album included several hit singles including 'Up All Night,' 'Spend My Life,' 'Mad About You,' and 'Fly to the Angels.' Slaughter has played for close to three decades rocking stadiums around the globe. They have shown that with perseverance and sheer talent, a band can survive and win over the support of fans. The band includes Mark Slaughter (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Dana Strum (bass), Jeff Blando (lead guitar and backup vocals), and Blas Elias (drums)."
Tickets start at $25.
For more information or tickets, call (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com.