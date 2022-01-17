Great White, Slaughter to rock Four Winds casino

Get ready to rock like it's the 1980s.

Great White and Slaughter are going to rock New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 4.

The hard rock bands will play the venue at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo just across the state line at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

"Great White is an American hard rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1977. The band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, and two platinum albums," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi said in a press release. "Great White is best known for their Grammy-nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, 'Once Bitten, Twice Shy.'"

Great White also had other big hits, including “Rock Me,” “Save Your Love,” “The Angel Song,” “Mista Bone,” “I've Got Something For You,” “Feeling So Much Better,” and “Complicated.” Their lineup now consists of the original guitarist Mark Kendall, the original guitarist and keyboardist Michael Lardie and the original drummer Audie Desbrow, who are joined by singer Mitch Malloy and bassist Scott Snyder.

They will be joined by Slaughter, which got its start in Las Vegas in 1988.