There is no need to head somewhere tropical for a winter family getaway.
If you want to splash in the water, swim through waves or relax on a lazy river, a new Great Wolf Lodge opened in July in Gurnee, Illinois, so there’s no need to travel far for a fun, water-filled trip.
The property has plenty of activities to be enjoyed by all ages. In addition to the water park itself are fun activities such as mini-golf, bowling, a climbing wall, gemstone mining, ropes course, arcade and more.
The new water park resort also is gearing up for its first holiday season with its Snowland celebration running through Jan. 4.
The fun includes daily snow showers in the Grand Lobby and visits from Santa Claus.
There’s also a life-sized gingerbread house constructed from more than 600 pounds of gingerbread dough and 1,300 pounds of sugar. For a donation to the Ronald McDonald house, guests can make reservations to dine inside the gingerbread house.
Also, as part of the holiday festivities, enjoy Hot Cocoa with the Great Wolf Kid, Cookies with Mrs. Claus and the Polar Wolf Walk. There also will be holiday movies playing in the decked-out Grand Lobby. Kids also can mail letters to St. Nick at Santa’s Letter Depot or attend North Pole University to earn a Snowploma.
Year-round fun
Part of the year-round fun includes Creation Station, where little ones can make their own stuffed animal. The Ten Paw Alley has shortened lanes and smaller bowling balls so that even the youngest ones can get in on the fun.
Rope-course climbing is available for a single climb, or you can get an all-day pass. A more challenging course is designed for those taller than 48 inches, but a small climbing structure is available for smaller visitors.
Older kids and teens will enjoy the arcade, which is full of games and activities and open 24 hours. The MagiQuest adventure will keep older kids and adults entertained as they search through the resort with their wand for instructions and clues at portal stations.
There’s always a full day of scheduled activities at Great Wold Lodge for guests to partake in, including kids’ yoga, story time, family bingo, dance parties and crafts.
The water park features more than a dozen attractions that include a four-story tandem tube ride, a family raft ride, wave pool, a lazy river, kids’ play pool, body slides and a water playground. Cabana rentals are also available.
When you book a trip, the water park is included for two days, and you can linger after check-out and stay in the water park until it closes. Guest rooms range from standard rooms with two queen beds that sleep four, to themed “Wolf Den” and “Junior Cabin” suites that have bunk beds or twin beds in a separate sleeping area and can accommodate five or six, to premium suites that can accommodate eight to 12 in separate bedrooms with a kitchen area and two full bathrooms
Good food as well as fun
There are some great food choices at Gurnee's Great Wolf Lodge, whether you want a quick bite or snack, or a more leisurely sit-down meal. A Dunkin’ Donuts and Ben & Jerry’s are located on-site if you want something familiar.
For some quick options, Freshwoods Market has pre-made sandwiches and meals, and the Hungry Like a Wolf pizza counter located just outside the water park has some ready-to-go food, or call ahead to place an order.
Inside the water park you can get kid-friendly fare like burgers and hot dogs without having to even dry off. Timbers Tacos offers some high-quality, casual Tex-Mex meals, churros, horchata and other ethnic goodies. Barnwood specializes in craft cocktails and interesting share-ables, and Campfire Kitchen gives you a number of creative pre-made options inspired by world cuisine.
For more information on amenities and rates, visit greatwolf.com.