Green Balance CBD bringing back Hemp Fest

Valparaiso-based Green Balance CBD & Wellness is bringing back "Indiana's very first hemp fest" for a second year.

The distributor of cannabidiol products people use for chronic pain management and other wellness goals will host Hemp Fest II in Griffith on Nov. 12. Small businesses will sell everything from honey to henna to tie-die shirts there.

First staged last fall, the annual event will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. at Avenue 912 at 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith. It will focus on hemp education, such as what differentiates hemp from marijuana and what conditions people use hemp products for.

"Hemp Fest II is an all-ages event promoting hemp education, wellness and sustainability with live music, local artisan vendors, food, drinks, raffles, giveaways and specialty CBD products," Green Balance co-owner Ryan Staniszeski said.

Multiple vendors will be on hand selling wares, including Bloom Child, Earthing Bee Co., Em’s Gems, Evexia Salt Cave, Integrated Body & Medicine, Lucid Spirit,, Poppie’s Candles & Gifts and Skin Colour. Cecil Street Food Truck and K & A Bakery will sell food at the festival.

The event will include live music from Beatles tribute act American English, the acoustic folk act Stan & EZ and the Grateful Dead tribute The Rusted Strings Band. The headliner American English will take the stage between 9:15 and 11 p.m.

Tickets are $15.

For tickets or more information, visit GreenBalanceHW.com or call 219-779-7678.