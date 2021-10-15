Green Balance CBD to host Hemp Fest

"This beautiful space is equipped with a stage, sound, two bars, a back banquet room and a capacity of about 500," Green Balance co-owner Ryan Staniszeski said. "We are extremely excited to offer a fun and unique experience with four music acts, hemp education, an illusionist, a variety show including sword swallowing, food, prizes and over 20 like-minded vendors."

"Since the focus is on hemp education, a lot of it will be hemp-related or in that genre with natural stuff like soaps, crystals, CBD and food," he said. "We hope to educate people that hemp is not evil. A lot of people still associate hemp with marijuana. It does not get you high. It does not make you fatigued, tired or a coach potato. It's from the same family as marijuana but it does not have those effects. We want to spread the word that it's natural."