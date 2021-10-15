Green Balance CBD to host Hemp Fest

Valparaiso-based Green Balance CBD & Wellness, a Northwest Indiana distributor of trendy cannabidiol products that have caught on for chronic pain management and a variety of other wellness ends, will soon host what's being billed as "Indiana's very first hemp fest."
Hemp Fest 2021 will take place at 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Avenue 912 at 202 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.
"This beautiful space is equipped with a stage, sound, two bars, a back banquet room and a capacity of about 500," Green Balance co-owner Ryan Staniszeski said. "We are extremely excited to offer a fun and unique experience with four music acts, hemp education, an illusionist, a variety show including sword swallowing, food, prizes and over 20 like-minded vendors."
Local vendors will include Smudges Organics, Evexia Salt Cave, Sassy Girl, Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic, Midwest Hemp Council, NORML Chapter, Anna’s Kombucha, The Rowan & The Oak, Skin Colour, Earthing Bee Co. and Balloontacular. Green Balance will sell its CBD oil, tinctures, pet products and beauty products.
"Since the focus is on hemp education, a lot of it will be hemp-related or in that genre with natural stuff like soaps, crystals, CBD and food," he said. "We hope to educate people that hemp is not evil. A lot of people still associate hemp with marijuana. It does not get you high. It does not make you fatigued, tired or a coach potato. It's from the same family as marijuana but it does not have those effects. We want to spread the word that it's natural."
Food vendors will include Charcuterie from downtown Griffith, Tapas Cafe, Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn, Valpo Velvet, and Homemade Bakes & Bags.
The festival will feature musical performances from the popular band Fresh Hops, the country music singer Johnny James, a steelworker from Chesterton with a Nashville recording contract, and Staniszeski, a solo artist who performs both covers and original music on an acoustic guitar. It also will feature a performance from the Thomas Nicolas Band.
"He's the actor from the 'American Pie' movies and 'Rookie of the Year,'" Staniszeski said. "He formed a band and they agreed to play for this. They're flying in from Los Angeles. They kind of play the 1990s alternative sound."
Martika will perform a sideshow act that includes sword swallowing and walking on barbed wire. Magic from the Asylum will do an illusionist act, including escaping from a giant bag of hemp.
"We tried to pick bands that don't play the same places around the Region every weekend," he said. "We sought acts you don't see all the time."
The hope is that the live entertainment will bring people in to visit the educational booths.
"People can see some good music, drink some beer and learn about hemp," he said. "It's not evil and taboo. It's natural and does some good."
The hope is to make it an annual event.
"It's a perfect opportunity to do something unique for the community," he said. "It's a natural thing. It's about sustainability and that whole mindset. We just want to raise awareness that hemp is a really good thing."
Tickets range from $25 for general admission to $500 for a VIP experience for four people.
For tickets or more information, visit GBHempFest.com or GreenBalanceHW.com.
