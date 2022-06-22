Green Door Books in Hobart to host musician, Horror Writers Association

A local musician will take the stage at Green Door Books in Hobart Friday.

Singer-songwriter Ben Stombaugh will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the bookstore at 325 Main St.

"Join us for a live, intimate performance with the incredibly talented Ben Stombaugh. Ben is a local singer/songwriter who also plays a lot of well-known cover songs," the bookstore posted. "This is the first event of its kind here at Green Door and we are excited! Please come check out this free concert in our little bookstore."

Stombaugh said attendees could expect an intimate performance.

"I’m just going to play some covers and originals I’ve written," he said. "Hopefully, it’s a space where, unlike bars, I will have a more accepting place to be more creative and play deeper cuts and things I’ve been working on."

The bookstore is venturing into serving as a live music venue.

"I saw Ben play at an Art Market in 2018 and have been following his music ever since," Green Door co-owner Nick Gloom said. "We kept connecting through the years, over art and music- and as soon as things started to open up again I’ve been pestering him to come play at Green Door. This early summer setup seemed like the perfect opportunity let him take over the store for an evening."

The bookstore also will host a live reading from the Horror Writers Association Chicagoland Chapter on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Authors will read their works and sign books in the courtyard behind the bookstore in historic downtown Hobart.

Then from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 1, the bookstore will host art night featuring new works from Gloom, a musician and visual artist who is known for his whimsical goth aesthetic.

Green Door Books sells used books for $1, carries a selection of locally made zines and hosts an array of cultural programming, including art shows, live lit events and other performances.

For more information, call 219945-3656 or find the business on Facebook.

