Northwest Indiana Green Drinks is fluttering back with a talk about how to save the butterflies.

"Save Our Butterflies: How to Plant Butterfly Gardens and Establish Pollinator Sanctuaries" will take place on Zoom and Facebook live at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Recall how people reported seeing fewer butterflies last summer? How could we help support them with a boost this spring? What can we do to turn our communities and our region into certified pollinator sanctuaries?" said Nancy Moldenhauer, co-coordinator of Northwest Indiana Green Drinks. "Discover in Part 2 of this series, how we all could play a part in not only reviving our butterfly, bird and bug populations, yet how to help them thrive. Back by many requests, Leslie Shad, Natural Habitat Evanston Lead, will share her experience of what her community residents did to turn their municipality into a certified National Wildlife Federation Community Wildlife Habitat."

People can learn how to make their lawns more hospitable environments for butterflies.

"Victoria Wittig, former Save the Dunes Senior Program Specialist and now volunteer who loves butterflies, will demonstrate how the Save the Dunes downloadable 'A Homeowners Guide to Pollinator Garden Landscaping in Indiana’s Coastal Communities'--which she and her collaborative community partners created--can easily help you choose native flowers to plant and design a beautiful pollinator sanctuary," Moldenhauer said.

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks take place on the first Thursday of every month. They're sponsored by Save the Dunes and Michigan City Sustainability Commission and supported by 219 GreenConnect.

Guest hosts this month include 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, Tryon Farm Institute, Natural Habitat Evanston and National Wildlife Federation.

"Grab a delightful libation and some delicious eats at your place as Kathy Sipple, a well-known 219 GreenConnect advocate and Earth Charter Indiana Regional Resilience Coordinator, moderates this session, shares her knowledge with helpful hints of local native plant procurement, plus enrolls you in her vision of a NWI National Wildlife Federation Regional Habitat Certification," Moldenhauer said.

For more information, find NWI Green Drinks on Facebook.