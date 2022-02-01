Greening of the Arts Show prize named after late Dolton artist

An art prize at the annual Greening of the Arts Show in Whiting is being named after a late artist and educator from Dolton.

The Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative is naming the student art competition award at the annual art show at Calumet College of St. Joseph after Patricia A. Hansen, who died Jan. 1 at the age of 86.

Hansen was a volunteer at many nonprofits and painter who was often inspired by nature and animals. She frequently exhibited her work at the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative's annual art show that celebrates nature and its conservation in the Calumet Region.

“Her paintings captured the beauty of nature as seen through her own sense of love and wonder,” Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative Phil Willink said.

She was one of the "earliest and most frequent exhibitors" at the association's Greening of the Arts Show, which is held every October at the Bernard Art Gallery at Calumet College of St. Joseph.

After her death, a gift was given in her memory to the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative, a bi-state nonprofit and land trust that works to preserve and raise awareness about the watershed of Wolf Lake, which straddles Hammond and Chicago.

The donation was used to establish the annual Patricia A. Hansen Prize.

“A prize in her honor will not only commemorate her contribution to AWLI and to the arts in the Calumet region," Willink said. “It will also serve to continue her influence upon the young artists whose development meant so much to her.”

