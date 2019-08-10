People will have a chance to meet the overnight internet sensation Gritty, the Blackhawks' Tommy Hawk – who proved when attacked by a fan in December that he is not to be messed with – and other National Hockey League mascots at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting Monday.
The mascots are coming together for the 2019 NHL Mascot Conference, an annual gathering for training in the Chicagoland area. They will make a public appearance and pose for photos from 3 to 4 p.m. at the museum at 1851 Front St. in downtown Whiting.
In addition to local fan favorite Tommy Hawk, attendees include the Anaheim Ducks' Wild Wing, the Arizona Coyotes' Howler, the Carolina Hurricanes' Stormy, the Columbus Blue Jackets' Stinger, the Florida Panthers' Stanley C Panther, the Los Angeles Kings' Bailey, the Minnesota Wild's Nordy, the Nashville Predators' Gnash, the New Jersey Devils' NJ Devil, the New York Islanders' Sparky, the Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty, the St. Louis Blues' Louie, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Thunderbug, the Vegas Golden Knights' Chance and the Washington Capitals' Slapshot.
Ringo from the Texas Stars of the minor league American Hockey League also will be on hand for the fun and festivities.
Tickets to the museum are $12 for adults and children.