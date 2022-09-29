Guest conductor Johan de Meij to perform with Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band

Johan de Meij, guest composer and conductor, and Hans de Jong, guest saxophone soloist, will perform with the Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band and Windiana Concert Band for the upcoming Valparaiso University Family Weekend Concert.

The show will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Chapel of the Resurrection at the Valparaiso University campus at 1600 Chapel Drive.

Jeffrey Scott Doebler will conduct the show, which is free and open to everyone.

"Maestro de Meij last appeared in Valparaiso on Nov. 3, 2018, when he conducted the premiere of his monumental fifth symphony, for which Windiana was the lead commissioner," Doebler said. "The 4 p.m. concert will feature three of Maestro de Meij’s compositions: DaVinci, Fellini, and Symphony No. 2: The Big Apple. With this performance, the Valparaiso bands will be the first ensemble in the world to have performed all five of Johan de Meij’s symphonies, under the direction of the composer."

The show is sponsored by the Valparaiso University Department of Music and Windiana Concert Band.

"The audience will be fascinated by all three works. Fellini is Maestro de Meij’s homage to the legendary Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, taking 'the listener into the surrealistic and dreamy world' of the great cinematic artist," Doebler said. "Mr. de Meij does this by having the alto saxophone personify a circus clown. The clown performs all over the Chapel, and even comes upon a circus band that is hidden from the audience. DaVinci is a 'study on the ivory keys.' It features several short movements that remember Leonardo DaVinci, including a section that features the soprano, alto, tenor, and bass recorders of the Duneland Early Music Consort."

The bands also will perform de Meij's tribute to New York City.

"Symphony No. 2: The Big Apple is Mr. de Meij’s ode to his favorite city. It was composed for the United States Air Force Band," Doebler said. "The symphony’s two movements feature exciting rhythms, dazzling technique and brass fanfares that sound a bit like the music of Aaron Copland. Between movements, the audience experiences the Times Square Cadenza, which is a 'surround sound' recording of the city that Mr. de Meij compiled from Times Square."

All seats are general admission. No tickets are required.

It's a chance to hear some distinguished musicians.

"Johan de Meij is one of the most important band composers of the last 35 years. A native of Holland, Maestro de Meij travels the world as a conductor, and has received countless international awards for his compositions," Doebler said. "Guest alto saxophone soloist on Fellini will be Hans de Jong. Dr. de Jong serves as professor of classical saxophone and chamber music at the Royal Conservatoire in Antwerp, Belgium. He is in great demand around the world as a saxophone soloist and chamber musician. Approximately 150 compositions have been dedicated to him."