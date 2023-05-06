The Grammy-nominated artist Halsey will perform at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary with accompaniment from a live string ensemble.

The multi-platinum genre-bending artist will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W.29th Ave. on Friday, June 30. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show.

Her latest album was produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. It was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.

"Halsey has amassed more than 50 billion global streams, with over 75 million RIAA-certified adjusted singles and albums sold in the United States to date," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "They are one of the only artists ever to have four different songs hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. Her latest album, 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,' was just awarded gold by the RIAA. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries"

Hasley ranked as a Top 5 Female Artist on Spotify in 2019 and 2020. She will headline the Primavera Festival in Spain this year.

"Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award, and a CMT Music Award," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In 2021, Halsey introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone, available nationwide in Ulta Beauty stores. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community."

Tickets for the 21+ start at $39.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

