Hammond Historical Society to lead Oak Hill Cemetery Tour
Hammond's Oak Hill Cemetery is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

One can learn about Hammond's rich history while strolling amid gravestones and monuments at the annual Historical Oak Hill Cemetery Tour this weekend.

The Hammond Historical Society will lead guided tours of the cemetery at 6445 Hohman Ave. at Hohman and 165th Street in Hammond between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can learn about notable historic figures from Hammond and Whiting, including city founders whose names can now be found on street signs.

More than 13,000 people are buried in Oak Hill Cemetery at the corner of Hohman Avenue and 165th Street in Hammond. The final resting place has been restored after falling into disrepair over the years. The entrance gates are located on Kenwood Street on the north side of the cemetery.

Suzanne G. Long started the annual cemetery tour decades ago and it's grown into a popular annual event. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tour guides will lead groups around the cemetery, stopping at 15 gravesites of famous and not-so-famous people from around the Calumet Region," the Hammond Historical Society said in a press release. "Each of the 15 will be profiled, with a handful featuring in-depth looks at family history."

Volunteers wait at each stop, prepared to offer presentations. Some wear period costumes.

"Historical Society members will be there to tell stories, answer questions and sell HHS books and pamphlets of local historical interest," the Hammond Historical Society press release stated.

The entrance donation is $5.

For more information, visit hammondhistoricalsociety.org.

