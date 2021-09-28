Hammond Historical Society to lead Oak Hill Cemetery Tour

One can learn about Hammond's rich history while strolling amid gravestones and monuments at the annual Historical Oak Hill Cemetery Tour this weekend.

The Hammond Historical Society will lead guided tours of the cemetery at 6445 Hohman Ave. at Hohman and 165th Street in Hammond between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can learn about notable historic figures from Hammond and Whiting, including city founders whose names can now be found on street signs.

More than 13,000 people are buried in Oak Hill Cemetery at the corner of Hohman Avenue and 165th Street in Hammond. The final resting place has been restored after falling into disrepair over the years. The entrance gates are located on Kenwood Street on the north side of the cemetery.

Suzanne G. Long started the annual cemetery tour decades ago and it's grown into a popular annual event. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tour guides will lead groups around the cemetery, stopping at 15 gravesites of famous and not-so-famous people from around the Calumet Region," the Hammond Historical Society said in a press release. "Each of the 15 will be profiled, with a handful featuring in-depth looks at family history."