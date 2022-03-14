Hammond retail center sells for $8 million

A high-profile retail center in north Hammond that draws a lot of business from neighboring Chicago has sold for $8 million.

Marcus & Millichap, a publicly traded commercial real estate firm, brokered the $8 million sale of a 55,010-square-foot retail center in the Hammond Marina District, off Indianapolis Boulevard near the state line. The Chicago office of the firm, which bills itself as "a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada," negotiated the sale of the multitenant property at 1105 5th Ave.

The shopping center is anchored by Dollar Tree and Ross Dress for Less.

Nicholas Kanich and Mitchell Kiven, first vice presidents of investments in the downtown Chicago office, represented seller Luke Brands of Hobart, which developed much of the area between the state and line and Horseshoe Casino, and where it has gas stations, smoke shops and liquor stores.

The retail center was bought by suburban Detroit-based Canyon Park Capital, which was represented by Friedman Real Estate.

“While COVID-19 has contributed to market uncertainty, this sale underscores the appeal of centers anchored by discount stores, which have performed well during the pandemic,” Kanich said. “Our aggressive marketing approach drove unusually high interest in this property, which garnered 14 offers. In the end, we were able to deliver on the seller’s pricing expectations so that they could redeploy their equity into new projects.”

The four-unit retail center was built next to a highly trafficked Walmart Supercenter in 2016. It's fully occupied and also home to Rainbow and Sadoni Beauty Supply.

Marcus & Millichap closed 8,954 transactions valued at $43 billion in 2020. New owner Canyon Park Capital manages $98 million worth of commercial real estate spanning 5 million square feet.

